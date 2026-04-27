USF pledges support, justice and memorials in response to deaths of 2 students

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has issued a detailed response following the deaths of doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, outlining steps to honor their memory and support their families.

This comes after the families of University of South Florida doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon issued a joint statement as the search for Bristy enters its second week.

Limon’s body was found on Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge, and his roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Limon and Bristy.

The families demanded the highest possible punishment for Abugharbieh and requesting accountability regarding safety of off-campus housing. They also requested that both victims’ bodies be handled according to Islamic funeral rites.

"To honor the memory of Zamil and Bristy and to help prevent such tragedies in the future, we request that USF establish a memorial in their names. We request the University authority to ensure that their memory is preserved with dignity and respect. We sincerely hope that the concerned authorities will treat these requests with the highest priority, compassion, and responsibility."

USF said it will ensure funeral arrangements follow Islamic traditions, work closely with authorities investigating safety measures at private off-campus housing, and assist the families with legal, logistical, and financial resources.

"Our goal is to do everything within our capacity to help prevent such tragedies in the future," USF's statement read.

The university also pledged to help return personal belongings with care, address any university-related financial matters, and create a campus memorial along with annual ceremonies.

The statement emphasizes USF’s commitment to justice, cooperation with law enforcement, and ongoing dialogue with the families in the wake of the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and all who are mourning. This loss has deeply affected our entire university community, and we are committed to honoring their memory through care, respect, and meaningful action. We are grateful to the families for sharing their requests. We have listened carefully, and we respond with sincerity and a commitment to support them in every way we can."

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the off-campus, privately-owned housing complex for a response to the family's concerns and did not hear back over the weekend.