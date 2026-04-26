Court documents detail timeline and evidence in USF student double homicide case

TAMPA, Fla. — Prosecutors are seeking to hold 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh without bond, accusing him of murdering two University of South Florida students.

According to a 23-page motion for pretrial detention, Abugharbieh faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Zamil Ahamed Limon and Nahida Sultana Bristy. Investigators allege both victims were killed inside Abugharbieh’s apartment. Ultimately, Limon's body was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Friday.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, interviews, evidence, and data, evidence would show Hisham Abugharbieh utilized a bladed instrument to fatally wound Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy multiple times which caused their deaths. Hisham Abugharbieh then utilized various cleaning supplies to clean the scene, and concealed Zamil Limon in large black utility trash bags which were pre-purchased. The body of Zamil Limon was then left on the side of the bridge. Hisham Abugharbieh also discarded the personal items which belonged to Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy in the trash compactor, and the blood evidence discarded demonstrated the presence of both Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon. Hisham's cellphone places him in the areas of both the victim's cellular devices as well as the area of Zamil Limon's dumped body. The same cellular device has search histories and purchases of items associated to the victims' demise even before the date of their murders," court documents said.

Court records claim Abugharbieh purchased items later used in the attack and link his vehicle’s driving data to cell phone pings from Limon’s device. Surveillance footage, cell phone records, and physical evidence allegedly place Abugharbieh at key locations tied to the victims’ last known movements. Prosecutors also say he gave false statements to police, attempted to clean the crime scene, and disposed of evidence.

The medical examiner found Limon had multiple lacerations and stab wounds, and his remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition. His death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors argue no conditions of release can ensure public safety or guarantee Abugharbieh’s appearance in court. A judge will decide whether he will remain in jail until trial, where he faces the possibility of a capital sentence if convicted.