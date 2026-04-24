We are the Essentials to assist in search for 2 missing USF students

TAMPA, Fla. — We are the Essentials, posted on Facebook, asking for help in the search for two USF graduate students who went missing on April 16.

"Typically, our investigations into missing person cases begin with conversations with family members to gather crucial information. However, we recognize that the families of Nahida and Zamil are not presently in the USA."

We are the Essentials said for them to be able to help in the search, they need friends, students, coworkers or roommates of Nahida S. Bristy and Zamil Limon to reach out.

Bristy and Limon are both international doctoral students from Bangladesh who went missing the morning of April 16 in Tampa.

Limon was reportedly last seen at his apartment at Avalon Heights around 9 a.m., and Bristy was last seen around 10 a.m. at the Natural and Environmental Science building on the USF campus, where flyers about the missing students are now posted.

On April 17, around 5 p.m., a family friend notified USFPD after being unable to contact both people, and a missing person report was filed.

On April 23, HCSO elevated the status of their case to endangered.

We are the Essentials said if you have any information, contact Investigator Lane (863) 559-0707, Investigator Croft (863) 738-3201, or Investigator Reece (863) 632-8781.

If you have any information, you can also contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.