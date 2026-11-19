HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County has extended its state of local emergency through Nov. 26 as officials work to control mosquito populations and protect residents from dengue fever.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order Thursday extending the emergency declaration as mosquito surveillance continues to show dengue virus activity in many neighborhoods.

Mosquito Management crews are increasing treatments by air and ground to help control the mosquito population. The county is also working with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County on education and treatments in affected areas.

The emergency declaration allows county officials to quickly take action to protect public health and provides a path for reimbursement of certain expenses.

Under Florida law, a state of local emergency can remain in effect for seven days unless it is extended or rescinded.

County officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and eliminate standing water on their properties, particularly following recent heavy rains.

Residents can sign up for notifications about localized aerial mosquito treatments and find information about treatment locations through the county's online resources.

For more information, contact Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services at 813-635-5400.