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Environmental groups to hold press conference on 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Alligator Alcatraz
WFTS
Alligator Alcatraz
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FLORIDA — Environmental groups said they will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday to "address ICE’s transfer of detainees" out of the detention center in the Everglades, also known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

The environmental groups said representatives from Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity, Earthjustice, Coffey Burlington, and Floridians for Public Lands will hold a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. on June 17.

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on the website and Facebook.

According to WPTV, our Scripps News station in West Palm, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that detainees have been moved out of the facility, citing hurricane preparedness and safety concerns as the state enters peak storm season.

The agency did not immediately specify how many people were relocated or where they were transferred, per WPTV.

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This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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