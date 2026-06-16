WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed five public-safety bills Tuesday, casting the package as another step in Florida’s tough-on-crime agenda while Democrats warned a separate property-tax proposal could put local services at risk.

The bills, signed in Winter Haven, target a range of public-safety issues. One strengthens Florida’s career-offender registry. Another increases penalties tied to trafficking xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer also known as “tranq,” and restricts nitrous oxide sales. A separate measure updates gang statutes to include social media activity and online admissions.

WATCH: DeSantis backs law enforcement with new laws, Democrats point to looming tax battle

DeSantis backs law enforcement with new laws, Democrats point to looming tax battle

The package also includes the Officer Jason Raynor Act, named for the Daytona Beach police officer killed in the line of duty. That law increases penalties for crimes committed against law enforcement officers.

“If you lay a finger on a police officer, you’re going away for a long time,” Florida Attorney General (R) James Uthmeier said.

DeSantis also used the event to warn against so-called “teen takeovers,” where groups of young people gather in large numbers and, in some cases, overwhelm public spaces. The issue has drawn attention in the Tampa Bay area, including after a recent Clearwater gathering ended in a shooting.

“We do not recognize any teen takeover,” DeSantis said. “If you try that, you are doing that at your peril. If the local officials are not holding you accountable, I’ll put somebody in there who will hold you accountable.”

Republicans framed the bill signing as proof that Florida continues to back law enforcement. Democrats, however, argue the state’s next major public-safety debate may come at the ballot box in November.

They are targeting a GOP-backed property-tax amendment that would expand homestead exemptions and limit certain local tax revenues. Supporters say the proposal would deliver relief to primary homeowners while protecting core services. Democrats counter that it could reduce funding for cities and counties and force local governments to consider higher fees, budget cuts, or state assistance.

“The property tax is a major source of revenue for local communities, funding public services such as hospitals, education, public safety, garbage pickups, libraries, public parks, road maintenance, and even election resources,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said earlier this month.

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, warned communities could be forced into difficult budget choices.

“We could find ourselves in a situation where our communities have to decide between funding the police department or keeping open a public school,” Berman said.

The amendment would need 60% voter approval to pass. It is also facing a legal challenge over its ballot language, with opponents arguing the wording is misleading and reads more like a campaign slogan than a neutral summary.

DeSantis said Tuesday he believes the state will prevail, but said the case needs to move quickly before ballots are printed later this summer.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.