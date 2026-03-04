Community remembers Winter Haven soldier killed in drone attack amid war against Iran

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Condolences and remembrance from the Polk County community continued on Wednesday for a Florida soldier killed in a drone strike in the opening hours of the war against Iran.

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, was one of six soldiers who died in a drone attack at Shuaiba port in Kuwait on Sunday.

Here are statements from community officials and Khork's family:

Khork's family:

"It is with profound sorrow and immense pride that we share these words about Cody, a man whose life was defined by devotion, character, and service. Cody was truly the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him.



From an early age, Cody felt a calling to serve his country. He began that journey by enlisting in the Army Reserve and continued on a path of honor and leadership through Florida Southern College’s ROTC program. That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was.



Cody also possessed a great love for history and earned a degree in political science, pursuits that reflected both his sharp mind and his sincere appreciation for the principles and sacrifices that have shaped our nation. He was deeply patriotic and took great pride in serving something greater than himself.



Above all, Cody found the love of his life and carried that same devotion into both his personal life and his service to this country. He lived with purpose, loved deeply, and served honorably. His legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the example he set, and the love of country and family that defined him."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted a video on Facebook and said "God bless U.S. Army Reserve Captain Cody Khork from Winter Haven, Florida, here in Polk County, who died serving our country. He was an American hero, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Polk County Schools:

Today we are mourning the loss of Capt. Cody A. Khork from Lakeland.



Khork, 35, was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack on Sunday at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait, while working in support of Operation Epic Fury. Khork was a 2008 graduate of Lake Region High, and a Florida Southern College alumnus.



He enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and was previously deployed to Saudi Arabia, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Poland. Khork was a recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal, among many other awards and decorations.



Polk County Public Schools has the utmost respect for Capt. Khork’s service; our hearts go out to his family and friends.



The City of Winter Haven:

The City of Winter Haven extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow service members of Captain Cody A. Khork, a Winter Haven native who served our nation with honor.



Captain Khork was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers who lost their lives on March 1 in Kuwait while supporting military operations overseas.



Captain Khork was a graduate of Lake Region High School (2008) and Florida Southern College (2014). He enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and later commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. During his service, he deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay in 2021, and Poland in 2024.



Throughout his military career, Captain Khork received numerous medals and honors recognizing his service, leadership, and commitment to others.



Friends remember Cody as someone who was easygoing, always smiling, and the kind of person who looked out for the people around him — the type of friend who made it feel like no time had passed when you ran into him around town.



Winter Haven will remember Captain Khork with gratitude and honor.



Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

