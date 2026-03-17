Fallen Winter Haven Army major to receive escort and round-the-clock honor guard

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Major Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, who is among the 6 killed the conflict with Iran, will be escorted to his final resting place on Wednesday.

Khork was called up for active duty and died in the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury in Kuwait.

Khork’s remains will arrive after 1 p.m. at Lakeland Linder International Airport and will be escorted to Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies and officers will escort him to a funeral home in Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd on Khork Procession

At his family's request, the escort will pass Florida Southern College, where Khork attended.

Khork will remain at the funeral home until services this weekend, and on Monday, he will be escorted to Bushnell, his final resting place. Authorities said from the moment he arrives in Polk County until burial, a deputy will stand guard over him at all times.

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