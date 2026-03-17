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Fallen Winter Haven Army major to receive escort and round-the-clock honor guard

Captain Cody Cork, 35, of Winter Haven, will be escorted to his final resting place after dying in service to his country while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Sheriff Judd on Khork Procession
Capt. Cody Khork
Judd on Khork Procession
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Major Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, who is among the 6 killed the conflict with Iran, will be escorted to his final resting place on Wednesday.

Khork was called up for active duty and died in the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury in Kuwait.

Khork’s remains will arrive after 1 p.m. at Lakeland Linder International Airport and will be escorted to Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies and officers will escort him to a funeral home in Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd on Khork Procession

At his family's request, the escort will pass Florida Southern College, where Khork attended.

Khork will remain at the funeral home until services this weekend, and on Monday, he will be escorted to Bushnell, his final resting place. Authorities said from the moment he arrives in Polk County until burial, a deputy will stand guard over him at all times.

RELATED: Tampa veterans mark 35 years since Desert Storm as US military operations unfold in Iran

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

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