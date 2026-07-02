Florida releases 2025-2026 school grades across the state

FLORIDA — Florida’s newly released school grades show how thousands of public schools performed during the 2025-26 academic year, with campuses receiving A through F grades based on state accountability measures.

The Florida Department of Education released the statewide school grades, which evaluate schools using student achievement, learning gains, graduation rates, acceleration measures and other performance indicators, depending on grade level.

The data includes grades for elementary, middle, high and combination schools across Florida’s 67 counties. The state’s grading formula uses different performance thresholds for elementary, middle and high schools.

Each school’s report includes its 2026 grade, grades from previous years, testing participation, total points earned and performance across multiple academic categories, including English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

The release allows families, educators and school districts to compare school performance statewide and review changes from previous years. The complete dataset also includes information on charter status, Title I designation, school type and the percentage of economically disadvantaged students.