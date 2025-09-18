Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guest dies after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe

Stardust Racers roller coaster Epic Universe
John Raoux/AP
Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Destinations said a guest died at Epic Universe after riding a ride on Wednesday night.

A statement from a Universal Spokesperson said a guest was found unresponsive on Sept. 17 after riding Stardust Racers.

The Spokesperson said the guest was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

This is an ongoing investigation and the attraction is currently closed, according to the statement.

