Guest dies after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Destinations said a guest died at Epic Universe after riding a ride on Wednesday night.
A statement from a Universal Spokesperson said a guest was found unresponsive on Sept. 17 after riding Stardust Racers.
The Spokesperson said the guest was transported to the hospital, where they later died.
This is an ongoing investigation and the attraction is currently closed, according to the statement.
