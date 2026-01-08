Report: $500K Cape Coral jewelry heist leaves manager tied up; ends in Hialeah

UPDATE 1/8/26:

Federal investigators said an armed robbery at a Cape Coral jewelry store didn’t start when the doors opened — it started hours earlier, through a hole cut in the wall next door.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Ivel Sanchez Rivera is charged with conspiring with others to carry out a robbery at Tio Jewelers at 110 Northeast 2nd Place in Cape Coral, on January 6, 2026.

Investigators said the suspects accessed the store by breaking through a vacant neighboring unit overnight.

The complaint states Cape Coral Police were called to the store shortly after 10 a.m. for a robbery in progress. Officers arrived to find the store manager on the ground with his wrists and ankles restrained with zip ties.

According to police, the manager reported being robbed at gunpoint by two masked men and said he was also pistol-whipped.

Investigators said the manager opened the store earlier that morning when he was confronted inside by the suspects.

One of the men spoke Spanish to the manager while ordering him to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The criminal complaint states the suspects took a tan satchel from the manager containing a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, which was taken from the store during the robbery.

According to federal investigators, the suspects then forced the manager to open a safe containing jewelry.

The federal documents said more than $500,000 worth of merchandise was taken, including approximately 1,000 jewelry items such as necklaces, rings, watches, bracelets, and pendants. The manager also reported that his Breitling wristwatch, valued at about $5,500, was stolen. A second firearm, a Glock 19, was inside the store but was not taken because the safe it sat on was never opened, the report said.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows two individuals entering a vacant unit next to the jewelry store just after midnight - hours before the robbery occurred.

Federal investigators said the suspects were seen moving in and out of the unit over several hours. A large hole cut through the wall between the vacant unit and Tio Jewelers, which they believe allowed the suspects direct access into the store.

The complaint said that shortly after the robbery, a black Infiniti sedan arrived behind the building.

Investigators said a man exited the car wearing a black ballcap, mask, hoodie, and sweatpants and helped load bags into the trunk before driving away. License plate reader data later identified the vehicle as a 2014 Infiniti registered to Sanchez Rivera.

Investigators said they tracked the Infiniti traveling through Cape Coral before continuing south toward Hialeah.

Later that day, law enforcement said they observed Sanchez Rivera carrying bags from the vehicle into a home and throwing items into a trash can. During a search of the home, investigators said they recovered window shades matching those seen on the getaway vehicle, along with clothing and guns connected to the robbery.

Federal agents said two handguns were found inside the house, including the Sig Sauer P365 taken from the jewelry store manager. Additional clothing and items seen in surveillance footage were also collected as evidence, according to the complaint.

Sanchez Rivera is charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by violence, interference with commerce by violence, and using and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The DOJ has not said if the other suspects are in custody. We are waiting for more information from the FBI, which is expected to be released later today.

UPDATE 1/7/26:

Cape Coral Police confirmed with Fox 4 that they are investigating an armed robbery at Tio Jewelers. Police said there was a victim, but they did not sustain serious injuries.

They said multiple agencies are investigating, but didn't specify the agencies involved.

Police also did not disclose if anyone is in custody.

Fox 4's Bella Line tells us what we know now:

CCPD said, "Because of how quickly this investigation is developing, that is all we can release at this time. We thank you for your patience and understanding."

UPDATE 5 p.m.:

Cape Coral Police have left the scene and the yellow tape was picked up. There is now a sign on the front door of Tio Jeweler saying they are closed until further notice.

Take a look at the scene:

Fox 4’s Bella Line spoke with a woman who works at a nail salon a couple doors down. She said she was shocked to find the scene when she arrived at work Tuesday morning.

“Everything was blocked off by the AutoZone so it's just everywhere was blocked off. It was just really weird,” said Melissa Mendez, Diamond Spa and Nails employee.

Mendez said she has gone inside of the jewelry store before.

“They do have, like, a double door. They have, they always have security in there, and then it's like in broad daylight, so it's like, why would someone do that?” exclaimed Mendez.

Cape Coral Police have not said if they have someone in custody. Fox 4 will keep you up to date.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.:

A Tio Jewelers employee told Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line that multiple people came in with guns and robbed the store.

Police have the store surrounded with crime scene tape.

We are waiting for more information from police about what happened. We will bring you that information once it's released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cape Coral Police Department says an active investigation is underway in the area of NE Pine Island Rd & NE 2nd Place.

Police ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Details are limited at this time. A Fox 4 crew is at the scene working to get more information.