Stardust Racers at Epic Universe expected to reopen Saturday after man died on ride last month: Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Stardust Racers at Epic Universe is expected to reopen on Saturday after a man died on the ride from blunt force injuries last month.

Universal Orlando Resort President and COO Karen Irwin sent a letter to employees to inform them Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe is expected to reopen on Saturday.

Irwin said Universal had conducted a review of the ride system and it did function correctly throughout the boarding process, duration of the ride, and its return to the station.

On Sept. 1, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe. The ride has remained closed while the investigation and safety review of the ride were conducted.

Read full letter from Karen Irwin:

Dear Team Members,



As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place.



As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout.



Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third-party roller coaster engineering expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings. I am thankful for their participation throughout this important process.



Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides.



This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4.



In the days ahead, please continue to take care of one another and know that as we continue to process this heartbreaking event, resources are always available should you need additional support.



I am confident we will continue to deliver extraordinary guest experiences that make our Destination so special. Thank you for everything you do every day.



With care and appreciation, Karen Irwin President & COO Universal Orlando Resort

Multiple people have contacted the family Zavala and Ben Crump's law office with related stories since Zavala died Sept. 17.

Crump said he will be calling for expanded government oversight for large corporations such as Universal and Disney.

