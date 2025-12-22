Lakeland OKs Wedgewood golf course redevelopment amid concerns from neighbors

LAKELAND, Fla. — More homes are coming to north Lakeland, but not without controversy.

The approval of 973 homes on the former Wedgewood golf course has reignited residents' concerns about flooding, traffic, and trust in the developer.

The Wedgewood golf course was the selling point for Beverly Copeland Inman when she purchased her home 25 years ago.

“The view here was incredible. We had wildlife; it was green. You would see people come by playing golf,” said Inman.

Now the former golf course, which connects to her backyard, is one step closer to becoming a nearly 1,000-home community.

“With this new development it is going to be very little green space. It's going to be more hard surfaces and parking lots and with the amount of homes, townhomes and apartments it’s going to be a traffic nightmare,” said Inman.

Lakeland City Commissioners have approved SJD Development’s latest plan that would bring more single-family homes and townhomes. It limits apartment buildings to three stories, except for those bordering Interstate 4.

It also adds new road connections, including a future extension of Lakeland Park Center Drive, aimed at improving traffic flow. But Inman tells me traffic will worsen and is calling for a new traffic study.

“There have been times when emergency vehicles have to get down the road and they cant because there’s no place for them to go. There's not right of way because it’s only a two lane road,” said Inman.

Neighbors have also raised concerns about flooding, long-standing maintenance issues, and outdated sewer pipes on the old golf course.

“My fear is that because of the track record of this developer with water management and sewer, he won't do it. And that burden is going to fall on all of the homeowners,” said Inman.

SJD Development said the drainage system can’t be fully fixed until construction permits are approved.

“I can't get a permit to build the first residential home. How am I going to get an excavator in there to redo the whole water drainage system? So that takes time.” said Scott House, president and founder of SJD Development.

“We’re not against development but it needs to be smart. It needs to be thought out,” said Inman.

Commissioners are expected to take their first look at a proposed development agreement at their Jan. 5 meeting at the RP Funding Center.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

