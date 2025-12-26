BRANDON, Fla. — For Jamie and Austin Clark, Christmas came with an extra dose of magic.

Mom and Dad welcome one of their greatest gifts — Sofia Manuela Clark, born on Christmas Eve at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Christmas Eve baby named after great-grandfather, also born on Christmas Eve

The proud parents said the timing couldn’t be more special. They were not sure if they could have another child.

“We were hoping that we could have another, but it wasn’t necessarily planned out. So, to be able to have her and have her show up around Christmas, it’s just something very sweet about it,” said Jamie.

Baby Sofia arrived at 4:17 p.m., weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz. Her big brother Jude, arguably the most excited to meet her.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

“The closer we got to the end as he could feel how big she was, with her kicking. Seeing visibly how the pregnancy came along, he was very excited for his baby to come home,” Jamie said.

Hospital staff joined in the celebration, dressing the newborn in a festive Santa hat and snapping photos to mark the unforgettable moment. Mom and dad said Sofia's name was thoughtfully chosen.

“The name Sofia means wisdom. So, a lot of our hopes lie on that. Someone who's wise and makes the best kinds of decisions. And leads their lives the best way they can,” Austin said.

As for her middle name, Manuela, it’s a nod to her great-grandfather Manuel, who was also born on Christmas Eve.

“He was also born at the same time, same day of the year, so it was a really bittersweet surprise that she was born on the same day,” said Jamie.

A reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful gifts can’t be bought.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.