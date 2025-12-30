Polk County bans personal fireworks due to dry conditions

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As families get ready to ring in the new year, Polk County officials are reminding residents that one popular tradition is off-limits… fireworks.

For decades, fireworks have been part of the New Year’s celebration for Olivia Terrell and her family.

“It’s been in our family for years where we used to sit on rooftops and watch the fireworks that were in the small cities,” said Terrell.

I caught up with the Hardee County resident in Bartow while on the hunt for fireworks.

“This is our second stop. It’s tradition to travel to different tents throughout multiple counties in surrounding areas. So we look forward to seeing the different fireworks in the tents,” Terrell said.

This year, that tradition is being scaled back. More than a dozen Florida counties have issued burn bans, including Polk County.

Officials said the ban is tied to increasing fire danger, with little rain in the forecast. Meaning sparklers, roman candles, and other personal fireworks are prohibited.

“The areas with long grass and all that. That can ignite within seconds of it hitting the ground. That’s just how dry it is right now. Especially at night when it’s going to be really cold and no humidity in the air. That’s really going to help accelerate that,” said Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith.

The burn ban applies to unincorporated Polk County and several cities, including Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

Professional fireworks shows are still allowed, and Chief Smith encourages families to check them out.

“Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County we really understand this is the time that people enjoy being outside and doing the fireworks and celebrating the New Year. It’s just too dry,” Smith said.

Anyone who violates the ban could face a fine of up to $500 or even jail time.

The burn ban will stay in effect until officials say conditions are safe. Until then, they are urging residents to play it safe and prevent wildfires.



