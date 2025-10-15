TAMPA, Fla. — The Chef and the Baker is owned by a husband and wife team, you might say, who were brought together by serendipity.

Rosana Rivera, a.k.a. "the chef," and Ricardo Castro, a.k.a. "the baker," both had successful careers educating countless others in the restaurant and food business between Puerto Rico and Tampa. They opened their first restaurant Piquant, in Hyde Park, where they gained a huge following for their fusions in flavor and crave-worthy flaky donuts.

Just last year, they opened Chef and the Baker, about two weeks before Helene.

Watch full report from Shay Ryan

Chef and the Baker brings fusion of flavors from Puerto Rico to Paris

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan showcases the savory breads, flavor-packed empanadas, and buttery guava-filled croissants that Chef and the Baker brings to the Tampa Bay community.