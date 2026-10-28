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World Series Game 4: Rays walk it off in extras, keep season alive

4-3 win forces Game 5
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jorge Mateo (9) and right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) celebrate with Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson after his walk-off RBI single during the 12th inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
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The Tampa Bay Rays kept their World Series hopes alive Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a walk-off Game 4 win in extra innings at Tropicana Field. The 4-3 win forces Game 5.

Tampa Bay scored first, with a run in the second inning.

Milwaukee responded and evened the score in the top of the fourth, but Tampa again took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score to 2-1.

The Brewers evened the score once again in the fifth.

The game headed to extra innings, still with a 2-2 score.

In the 12th inning, the Brewers' Cooper Pratt hit a home run to take the lead. The Rays then tied it back up. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Rays' Ben Williamson hit a walk off single to drive the runner at third home.

Milwaukee still leads the series 3-1, with Game 5 set for 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

World Series 2026

GAME 1 | Oct. 23FGAME 2 | Oct. 24F
Tampa Bay at2Tampa Bay at4
Milwaukee3Milwaukee5
RECAPRECAP
GAME 3 | Oct. 26 FGAME 4 | Oct. 27 F
Milwaukee at10Milwaukee at4
Tampa Bay1Tampa Bay3
RECAPRECAP
GAME 5 | Oct. 288 p.m.GAME 6 | Oct. 308 p.m.
Milwaukee atTampa Bay at
Tampa BayMilwaukee
Game 7 | Oct. 318 p.m.
Tampa Bay at
Milwaukee

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