World Series Game 4: Rays walk it off in extras, keep season alive

The Tampa Bay Rays kept their World Series hopes alive Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a walk-off Game 4 win in extra innings at Tropicana Field. The 4-3 win forces Game 5.

Tampa Bay scored first, with a run in the second inning.

Milwaukee responded and evened the score in the top of the fourth, but Tampa again took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score to 2-1.

The Brewers evened the score once again in the fifth.

The game headed to extra innings, still with a 2-2 score.

In the 12th inning, the Brewers' Cooper Pratt hit a home run to take the lead. The Rays then tied it back up. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Rays' Ben Williamson hit a walk off single to drive the runner at third home.

Milwaukee still leads the series 3-1, with Game 5 set for 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg.