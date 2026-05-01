Bolts Head Coach Jon Cooper finalist for NHL award

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League is recognizing Jon Cooper's leadership this season as he's one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award.

Cooper is up against the Pittsburgh Penguins' Dan Muse and Buffalo Sabres' Lindy Ruff for the 2025‑26 Jack Adams Award, which is given to the NHL head coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success."

As the longest-tenured head coach currently coaching in the NHL, the Bolts' Cooper led the Lightning to a 50-win season with 106 points. The team earned its ninth consecutive playoff berth. And they have made the postseason in 12 of Cooper's 13 full seasons as head coach with the Lightning.

The award is in honor of the late Jack Adams, who was the longtime coach and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.