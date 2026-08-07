Bucs host 'She Is Football' day

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted "She Is Football Day" at training camp this week, bringing together young female athletes and highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to include women in football at every level.

The Bucs were the first team in the NFL to officially dedicate a training camp day to women. Players took the practice field and high-fived girls' youth flag football players as they arrived.

Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips said the event sends a message to young women.

"It's a sign that we want to show the next generation that you can do whatever you want to do," she said during Thursday's practice. "You can work in sports. You can play sports. It's an organization that has so much power and such ability to make change. Saying they want to make that change for women and girls."

The commitment extends from ownership to the coaching staff and throughout every branch of the organization. Phillips, who has benefited firsthand from that culture, said the Bucs back up their words with action.

"It is truly a priority. They do walk the walk. They don't just say they do it," she added. "They put their money where their mouth is. I've gotten to see first-hand, as one of those people that benefits from that mindset, how much that improves an organization, a community. It's truly inspiring."

Each year, the Bucs hold the largest girls flag football tournament in the world, giving players a platform to showcase their abilities. For Lennard High School senior Hope Hensley, being recognized by an NFL team carries real meaning.

"It's great to be recognized, especially by an NFL team. It's awesome," she said while watching Bucs practice.

"I grew up, and girls flag football was a newer thing. I started four years ago, and it's just grown exponentially from then," she added. "The Bucs do great things for flag football. They really help the sport grow more. Just empowering it. It's a great opportunity to be out here, and they invite us every year."

Robinson High School senior Jala Hymes said the Bucs' commitment to creating real opportunities for women makes the event meaningful beyond the field.

"The Bucs actually have positions for women. They make room for women. That's really special," she said frankly. "It's really critical, especially nowadays, just knowing that women get a place and a say in what they want…It's really cool."

Phillips said the momentum is only building.

"There are so many more of us now in these roles. I think it's only going to snowball and be bigger and better for every generation, moving forward."



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.