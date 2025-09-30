Bucs celebrate 50 seasons with pep rally at Lockhart Elementary School

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their historic 50th season and their partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools with a pep rally at Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.

The event featured the Bucs' rookie class, who encouraged the students to work hard in school and even showed them what hard work is on the field with some football drills.

“It wasn’t too long ago I was in elementary school or kindergarten,” wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “I just know how awesome it would’ve been to have the hometown team come out and support us.”

The team also provided free eye screenings and glasses through the Glazer Vision Foundation’s Mobile Vision Clinic.

Another win for Lockhart Elementary is its new shade structures on the outdoor courts. The Bucs and the Glazer family installed at 135 elementary schools throughout Hillsborough County to expand outdoor recreational opportunities and enhance student safety.

“Our culture is about belief in children, and it permeates everything we do,” team owner and chairman Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. “Really investing in these schools and these outdoor shade structures becomes outdoor classrooms. It’s a great thing for the kids.”

A great thing for the Bucs has been the play of rookie receiver Egbuka. Since being drafted in the first round, all he does is catch touchdown passes. He leads the team with four scores.

But with these kids, he’s the one doing the throwing.

“Honestly, I just hope it’s a moment they'll cherish forever,” Egbuka said. “The random Tuesday, the Bucs came and visited their school. I’m hoping this is something that sticks with them. They see the way we pursue our career and how much hard work it takes to put us there. Learn from that and do that in their life as well.”

The Bucs will play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.



