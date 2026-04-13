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Lightning face Red Wings in final regular-season matchup

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WFTS
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning return to Benchmark International Arena on Monday for their final matchup against Atlantic Division rival Detroit.

The Lightning are 2-0-1 against the Red Wings this season and have won the previous two games.

Tampa Bay is jockeying for playoff seeding with two games left in the regular season. The Bolts are currently the third seed in the Atlantic Division, two points behind both Montreal and Buffalo.

Detroit Red Wings

Vs. 

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Monday, 7 p.m. ET

Coverage for Monday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

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