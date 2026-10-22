Bradenton Police Department urges public to come forward with information on a 2024 missing person case

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a missing person case from nearly two years ago.

Caitlyn Sandt was reported missing by her family in November of 2024. Her family told police that Caitlyn last contacted them in October of 2024. She was 18 years old at the time of the disappearance.

Bradenton Police ask for public's help in missing person case

She did not live at home with her parents.

The Bradenton Police Department said detectives have investigated numerous leads in the past, but it has not led to Caitlyn's location or her belongings.

Detective Brian Gates said they have not been able to locate any digital evidence like cell phone data or credit card use.

"We’re seeking additional information that anybody might have due to the lack of digital evidence and no banking activity. We need the public’s help to put some missing pieces together," said Detective Brian Gates with the Bradenton Police Department.

The Bradenton Police Department

Police do not know her last known location but said she frequented the 1400 block of 18th Street West.

Her family said in a statement:

"Please let people know that Caitlyn is so deeply loved and that our family is living every day with a pain that words cannot describe. We wake up every day not knowing where our daughter is or if she’s okay. We miss her, we worry about her, and we just want her home. We are begging anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to please come forward. Caitlyn, if you can hear this, please know that we love you, we are not giving up on you, and you are not forgotten. We will never stop searching for you. Please help us bring our daughter home."

Detectives believe someone has crucial information that could bring answers to her family.

"We're seeking as much information as we can to put the missing pieces together and bring the family closure," said Detective Gates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300 or brian.gates@bradentonpd.com.

You may also submit a tip anonymously at manateecrimestoppers.com and can reference Case #: 2024-009710.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.