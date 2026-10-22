TAMPA, Fla. — The Salvation Army Tampa needs volunteers for its annual Angel Tree program.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the nonprofit needs people to help bring joy to children who might otherwise not receive gifts.

Volunteers are needed on November 24, which is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and weekdays from November 30 through December 18.

Shifts time for volunteers vary depending on the day chosen, but they are normally between two and three hours each.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.