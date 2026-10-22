'A Night at the Museum' lets kids go trick-or-treating in the Tampa Bay History Center

TAMPA, Fla. — There are lots of great places to go trick-or-treating in Tampa Bay.

But the coolest spot — for kids and grown-ups — just might be on Water Street in downtown Tampa.

This Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 2 p.m. (entry times are scheduled when you buy your $20 ticket), the Tampa Bay History Center is opening up its doors and four floors of exhibits to Halloween lovers of all ages.

WATCH "GO TRICK-OR-TREATING IN A TAMPA MUSEUM"

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT TAMPA MUSEUM

The 15th annual "A Night at the Museum" event offers candy and toys and surprises (is that Darth Vader mingling with a pirate?) around every corner.

There will also be arts and crafts, entertainment and teal pumpkin buckets with non-candy prizes for guests with allergies and other medical situations.

And yes, the kiddos are encouraged to wear costumes!

For more on "A Night at the Museum" at the Tampa Bay History Center, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.