Lightning hope to keep momentum going on the road against Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are coming off an 8-4 dismantling of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a pair of goals and was one of six different Bolts to find the back of the net. Nikita Kucherov racked up 4 assists in the win. Defenseman Darren Raddysh continues to shine. He tallied his sixth goal of the season, which matches his career high.

The Islanders topped Anaheim 5-2 Thursday night. They’re 2-0 vs. the Lightning this season, outscoring Tampa Bay 4-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2)

vs.

New York Islanders (18-11-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 13

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 3 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.