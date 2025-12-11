Former Buccaneers cheerleaders return to the field for team’s 50th anniversary

TAMPA — As part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50th anniversary season, many former cheerleaders returned to the field to relive memories and reconnect with teammates who cheered for the franchise over the decades.

Two decades have passed since Vanessa Castillo last performed on the sidelines.

"I get goosebumps when I say it because it feels like it was yesterday. It’s been 20 full years," Castillo said.

Castillo said her daughter, Gabriella, was a major inspiration for taking part in the reunion event at the Buccaneers' Dec. 7 game against New Orleans.

"Just to show my daughter it’s important to have a passion for something and have fun and go back out and enjoy it, no matter how old you are. How you feel," she said.

"I'm excited that she’s going to cheer again and happy I get to see her on the field," Gabriella said.

Castillo practiced with fellow alumni Britney Goan and Ashley Kowal Jarocki as they prepared to take the field again. About 200 former cheerleaders from across the team’s history were invited to perform during halftime.

"It's been so nice to get together and see everyone again," Kowal Jarocki said.

"I think I had a little hesitation. I mean, I definitely wanted to do it because I wanted my boys to see me on the field and my husband. But definitely hesitant and nervous because we haven’t done anything like this in so long," Goan said.

The Buccaneers cheerleading squad dates back to the team’s earliest days, when they were known as the Swashbucklers. The program has evolved over the years, now including men and an all-new stunt team.

"I can’t do all those flips and stunting. I’m more of a ballerina, dancer. So I think it’s great that they can do that," Kowal Jarocki said.

The women said cheering for the Bucs gave them unforgettable and often challenging experiences.

"Let’s just say that I flirted with the idea of trying out again just for fun. And that idea is out the door at this point because it’s a lot of work. And those girls deserve a tremendous amount of respect. It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears," Castillo said.



