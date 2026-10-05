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Lightning look to stack wins at home against the winless Flyers

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Tampa Bay 28
Tampa Bay Lighting Bolts logo
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look for their second home win of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The Flyers are looking for their first win of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Philadelphia Flyers

Vs. 

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Coverage for Wednesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

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