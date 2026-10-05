Lightning look to stack wins at home against the winless Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look for their second home win of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The Flyers are looking for their first win of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Philadelphia Flyers

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Coverage for Wednesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.