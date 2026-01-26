Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning aim to bounce back at home against Utah Mammoth

Lightning aim to bounce back at home against Utah Mammoth
Lightning aim to bounce back at home against Utah Mammoth
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning had their 15-game point streak snapped on Saturday at Columbus.

In the 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets, Nikita Kucherov scored career goal No. 383, tying Vincent Lecavalier for second on the Lightning’s all-time list.

Tampa Bay returns home to Benchmark International Arena to play the Utah Mammoth for the final time this 2025-26 season. The Lightning won the first game between the teams 4-2 on Nov. 2.

Utah Mammoth (27-20-4, 58 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-4, 68 pts)

When: Mon., Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.


