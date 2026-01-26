Lightning aim to bounce back at home against Utah Mammoth

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning had their 15-game point streak snapped on Saturday at Columbus.

In the 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets, Nikita Kucherov scored career goal No. 383, tying Vincent Lecavalier for second on the Lightning’s all-time list.

Tampa Bay returns home to Benchmark International Arena to play the Utah Mammoth for the final time this 2025-26 season. The Lightning won the first game between the teams 4-2 on Nov. 2.

Utah Mammoth (27-20-4, 58 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-4, 68 pts)

When: Mon., Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66.



