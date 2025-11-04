Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning look to extend win streak on the road against Colorado Avalanche

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will shoot for a sixth straight win when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

The Bolts are coming off a 4-2 win at Utah on Sunday. Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal with 7:54 remaining. Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 26 saves in the win.

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2, 14 points)

vs.

Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5, 19 points)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

