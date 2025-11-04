Lightning look to extend win streak on the road against Colorado Avalanche

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will shoot for a sixth straight win when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
The Bolts are coming off a 4-2 win at Utah on Sunday. Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal with 7:54 remaining. Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 26 saves in the win.
Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2, 14 points)
vs.
Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5, 19 points)
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
