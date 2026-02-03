Lightning return to indoor hockey to host Buffalo Tuesday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back to playing hockey with a roof over their heads.

The Bolts host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Benchmark International Arena.

But the locker room is still buzzing over Sunday’s NHL Stadium Series game when Tampa Bay rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium.

“It was unforgettable,” defenseman J.J. Moser said. “If you were to write a movie, you couldn’t write it out better. The atmosphere was once-in-a-lifetime.

“But in the end, it will be a memory I will cherish for a lifetime,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “But it just equaled two points. The same as tonight’s game, the same as Winnipeg, and Utah. So, I think we got to go on a magic carpet ride for a bit.”

The Lightning are 17-1-1 over their last 19 games.

Tuesday’s matchup with Buffalo will be their first of four meetings this season. The Sabres have won six of their last seven games.

“You just know how much talent they have, the skillset and they find ways to win,” forward Yanni Gourde said. “We have to defend first tonight, a defense-first mentality, and wait for our chances.”

Forward Brayden Point (lower body injury) returned to practice Tuesday morning, but will not play in the last two games before the Olympic break.

Cooper also said Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul were injured in the Stadium Series game and will also miss the next two games.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

