Lightning take on division rival Boston Bruins in first road game on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost their first two games of the season for the first time in the 13-year tenure of head coach Jon Cooper.

Despite the 0-2-0 start, there is no panic in the Lightning locker room. The Bolts will be back on the ice Monday afternoon for their first road game of the season against their division rival Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-2-0)

vs.

Boston Bruins (3-0–0)

Date: Oct. 13, 2025

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

