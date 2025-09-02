Seminole High's 1-armed volleyball player is an inspiration to others

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Seminole High School volleyball player Shaleigh Hirtzel was born without the lower portion of her right arm. But that’s not slowing her down in life or on the court.

With a prosthetic attached to her right limb, the bump, set, and spike might look a little different, but she gets the job done.

“This is my own (prosthetic) specifically for volleyball,” she told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger. “It can turn, so I can pass like this. If I flip it, the ball can rest here and I can throw it up to serve.”

The 15-year-old junior varsity player knows life no other way.

“I’ve adapted so much from when I was little,” she said. “Stuff that I think was harder and never be able to do, I can do now because I’ve been determined.”

Kyle Burger / WFTS Shaleigh Hirtzel

That determination shines through on the volleyball court.

“When I first saw her come in with her prosthetic, I was kind of wondering how it would work out,” head coach Chad Mowrey said. “I treated her like every single player. I really liked her attitude and she ended up earning a spot on the team last year.”

“Shaleigh is really good,” teammate Daniella Albert added. “She doesn’t complain about the prosthetic, she doesn’t let it get in her way.”

Hirtzel has always been action with dance and gymnastics. She began playing volleyball three years ago as an eighth grader, but it’s a sport that comes with its own challenges.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Shaleigh Hirtzel

“Something I’ve personally struggled with is serving because having to throw it up with two hands,” Hirtzel said. “I finally have serving down and I am really proud of that. All my coaches have helped with club and school, especially.”

Now, she wants to use her platform to inspire others.

“I want to do volleyball, hopefully in college,” she said. “I want kids to be able to look up to me and be ‘Oh my goodness, she is just like me.’ That’s a really special thing I want to accomplish.”



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.