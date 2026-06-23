Tampa-native Jac Caglianone returns to Tropicana Field with the Kansas City Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone is back in Tampa this week, but this time he's on the field at Tropicana Field instead of in the stands.

The Tampa native and Plant High School alumnus is playing his first Major League games at the Trop as the Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Growing up, Caglianone dreamed of one day playing there as a Ray.

"Every hometown kid wants to play for their hometown team. I thought those guys were the coolest watching David Price and Matt Garza, Longo doing their thing. It was super fun to watch growing up," Caglianone said.

With friends and family filling the stands for the series, the moment carries extra meaning. His 97-year-old grandfather will be watching him play in the Major Leagues for the first time.

"Pretty surreal to be honest with you. I know my dad is going to be geeking out a little bit tonight, these next four days. My grandpa will be able to watch. He's 97 so he doesn't get to travel very much. This will be his first time seeing me play in the Majors," Caglianone said.

Caglianone credited his grandfather as an important part of his journey to the big leagues.

"He played a big part in it. Coming to Little League games. Mostly as he's gotten older, you want to have him around as much as you can," Caglianone said.

Tropicana Field holds years of memories for Caglianone, who spent countless afternoons there as a fan. He recalled attending playoff games with his family, including a postseason matchup against the Rangers and another against the Red Sox in 2013.

"My dad, I remember one of the playoff games against the Rangers. Watched Cliff Lee throw against the Rays. My mom and I, 13 against the Red Sox. Went to the game. Obviously, in high school with all of my buddies," Caglianone said.

His family often sat behind the Rays dugout, where a young Caglianone learned the unwritten rules of being a fan.

"I lucked out, my first six games I always got a ball. But I was told, 'Don't ask players for their autographs during the games,'" Caglianone said.

Now on the other side of that experience, Caglianone said he would sign for any kid who asked.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.