USF volleyball makes full-circle return to NCAA tournament

TAMPA — The USF volleyball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002. It's a full-circle moment for head coach Jolene Shepardson. She was a player on that '02 team, and she couldn't stop smiling when asked about taking her alma mater back to the big dance.

"Very overwhelmed with the opportunity," she said before Wednesday's practice. "We say 'Dancing in December.'”

Shepardson, a Tampa-native, bleeds green and gold. She's in her sixth season as head coach at USF, and she can't wait to show off her program on the national stage.

"To be back here and now to represent our university on…like…NCAA… aah!" she exclaimed. "I don’t know. It’s an amazing feeling. To go out there and show the green and gold to everyone."

The Bulls will be tested immediately when they begin play in Friday's Austin, TX regional. USF faces reigning national champion Penn St., but Shepardson says her team is embracing the opportunity to go up against more top-level competition.

"They’re wide-eyed, and just excited for the moment — and love that they’re practicing together," she explained. "So happy to be together longer. I love that."

"We’re just going to show up to get a point a time, game at a time. Just focusing on the moment in front of us," added sophomore setter Raegan Richardson. "Not looking in the past, like what happened, or looking into the future too much. Just being in the moment."

Senior outside hitter Maria Clara Andrade just earned her second straight AAC Player of the Year award. She chose to play at USF because she wanted to help build something special.

"Now, it’s just a dream coming true," she said with a smile. "I had expectations to help the program grow, and grow with the program as a person and as an athlete. To be honest, I couldn’t imagine I’d be here today, which is crazy."

There's no pressure on the Bulls this postseason, so they say they're just going to embrace the moment and play their style of volleyball.

"Now we just have fun, basically," Andrade added. "Show what we’ve been working every day for and just put in the work."

USF and Penn St. get underway Friday at 5:30pm (ESPN+). The winner takes on the winner of the FAMU and top-seeded Texas.



