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Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area

You're asked to bring your own shovel and get sandbags Thursday until 6pm and Friday 7:30am-6pm
Sandbags available for Spring Hill, Florida residents ahead of Isaias
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Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area due to possible flooding from Isaias.

Pasco County

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

All sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your sandbags. Locations are open 24/7

Hernando County

Open Oct. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Linda Pedersen Park at 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Location is self-serve

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A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

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