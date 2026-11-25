ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Nearly two years after the Publix at Dolphin Village on St. Pete Beach burned down, nearby business owners say they are still feeling the impact of losing one of the plaza’s biggest draws.

Now, they could be waiting even longer for the grocery store to return.

Watch report from Casey Albritton:

St. Pete Beach Publix could reopen in 2029

People on St. Pete Beach were told during a meeting Monday night that the Publix is not expected to reopen until 2029.

The loss of the store has left a noticeable difference at Dolphin Village Plaza, according to Tyler Gray, who works at Freaky Boutiki.

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“It used to be 10,000 and 20,000 people a day in here, and we opened up and it’s 50 to 100 people I see walking around a day,” Gray said. “So it’s been slow.”

Gray said the plaza’s parking lot was once packed with shoppers and beachgoers. Now, he says, it can sit nearly empty.

“I know other people are struggling too. There’s no anchor here,” Gray said.

Jerry Zamudio of Beach Vibe Cycle Rentals said his business has also struggled since Publix closed.

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“We’ve been up and down, down and up, trying to figure out the ebbs and flows, or the flows and ebbs, but it’s been a challenge,” Zamudio said. “It’s continued to be a challenge.”

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Publix for more information about the latest timeline but has not yet received a response.

In April, a Publix representative told Tampa Bay 28 that the new St. Pete Beach location would be rebuilt as a prototype store offering a new, modern customer experience.

For businesses that have already spent nearly two years without the grocery store, however, 2029 feels too far away.

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“They need to be open in 2027. We need some people out here. It’s a ghost town,” Gray said. “They need to build the plaza back up, get people back in the parking lot, going to the beach, shopping.”

Zamudio said local businesses will need additional support if they have to make it through several more years without Publix bringing customers to the plaza.

“More signage, way more signage,” Zamudio said. “It could be more advertisement.”

Until the store returns, business owners say they hope residents and visitors will continue supporting the local shops that remain open in the plaza.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.