BRADENTON, Fla. — Two hundred Manatee County households can receive a free 5-foot Christmas tree and energy-efficient LED lights when Florida Power & Light Company partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County for a holiday giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Bradenton. Trees and lights will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County Christmas Tree Lot, 3913 Manatee Ave. W., near Publix at Westgate Shopping Center. The line opens at 4 p.m.

How to get a free Christmas tree

FPL said the free trees and LED light strands are limited to the first 200 households in line.

Families attending the event can also visit with Santa and take holiday pictures at a photo booth. FPL representatives will be available to provide energy-saving tips and information about programs designed to help customers manage their bills.

The LED lights are intended to help families decorate while using less electricity than traditional incandescent holiday lights.

Christmas Tree Lot supports Manatee County children

The giveaway is being held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County's 72nd Annual Christmas Tree Lot, a community tradition that dates to 1954.

The organization is also celebrating its 80th anniversary. Proceeds from trees normally sold at the lot help support Boys & Girls Clubs programs for children and teenagers in Manatee County.

The annual lot offers Fraser fir Christmas trees ranging from 3 to 11 feet, as well as holiday wreaths. It is scheduled to operate on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11 while supplies last.

Event details:



When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Line opens: 4 p.m.

Where: Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County Christmas Tree Lot

Address: 3913 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Giveaway: Free 5-foot Christmas tree and LED lights for the first 200 households in line

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