A federal grand jury has indicted Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on two counts of possession of Child Pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, said the indictment was returned on Nov. 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 Markle is accused of possessing 35 mm negatives that contained child sexual abuse material.

Markle allegedly knew the images were child sexual abuse material and at least one of the images was of a minor who was under 12 years old.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said court documents filed earlier this month allege Markle knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material in the Philippines and at two rented storage facilities in Los Angeles.

Inside the storage units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material. Two images depict an adult man whom a witness identified as Markle with a nude prepubescent girl.

On Nov. 19, an independent psychological evaluation found Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, competent to proceed in the federal criminal case against him in a Tampa courtroom.

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If convicted, Markle would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.