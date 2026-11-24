LUTZ, Fla. — Thanksgiving is just days away — and for many families, the holiday grocery bill is part of the preparation. With food prices still a concern, some shoppers are making changes to their holiday menus.

WATCH: Thanksgiving meal costs rise as families weigh splurges and cutbacks

Thanksgiving meal costs rise as families weigh splurges and cutbacks

As families prepare their feast for Thanksgiving, there will be some changes. For Jennifer Torres, that means making some tough choices about what makes it onto the table.

"Thanksgiving dinner is going to be adjusted a bit depending on how much we can afford to buy," Torres said. "A lot of different desserts would be cut out ... It's like, do we have that indulgence of things that we really enjoyed having at Thanksgiving, or do I have money for gas?"

Meanwhile, Seth Stiers is getting into the holiday spirit — sporting one of his many Thanksgiving shirts as he shops for his family's holiday meal.

"I've got a collection of shirts," Stiers said.

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And while he's feeling the pinch — even working overtime to cover the costs — he says higher prices won't change how they celebrate.

"This year, price wise — yes, things are more expensive. But we're still going to have all of the same meals that we usually have," Stiers said.

Abby Hall is an economics professor at the University of Tampa, and says several factors are putting pressure on this year's Thanksgiving budget — including the avian flu.

"So we're seeing about a 12% increase in turkey prices year over year, and that is in large part due to the bird flu," Hall said.

But it goes beyond the grocery aisle — with shipping and transportation costs also playing a role.

"While consumers might be feeling some relief at the pump, this isn't necessarily the case when we look at things like diesel prices," Hall said. "By the time that a lot of the things that we consume at Thanksgiving dinner get to the table, we're not just paying for those specific products, but we're also paying for the labor and the shipping cost."

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving meals were declining for several years, but this year, that trend shifted.

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"Since 2022, prices of your average Thanksgiving dinner declining, and this is the first year that they've kind of increased," Hall said.

And even if the spread looks a little different this year, Torres says Thanksgiving is about so much more than the food.

"Being able to spend it with family, that's the most important thing there is and being thankful for," Torres said. "Forget the food and everything, it's the people that matter the most."



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.