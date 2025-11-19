Nonprofit gets renovated kitchen and dining area just in time for holiday season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local nonprofit is getting some major upgrades to its kitchen and dining area, allowing people in need to feel a little more at home this holiday season and helping people receive more warm meals.

"A cake for grown-ups can put a smile on a person's face, I've had cakes that have made people cry, emotional," said Tavares Evans, a client at the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Evans baked his first cake in years on Wednesday.

"I used to be a celebrity cake artist..And things kind of went downhill during the pandemic, so I'm getting back on my feet as a client though HEP," said Evans.

He is one of many people who receive help from HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater, and the cake he baked on Wednesday was a way to say thank you to the organization.

"They've helped me bounce back and get back on my feet faster than I thought," said Evans.

Evans said he's excited to take his talents into the newly renovated kitchen and dining area at HEP.

"It's an incredible facelift, I'm excited and I'll be afforded the opportunity to work in here in the future so I'm very excited," said Evans.

Leaders of the organization held a grand reopening of the kitchen and dining area, featuring upgraded appliances, new ceilings and floors, and a more welcoming atmosphere.

"We've switched to the round tables which is a small change visually, but really what it gives, is a central gathering place where a family can grab a table and sit around together and have a conversation. It doesn't feel as institutionalized as it used to," said Ashley Lowery, CEO of HEP.

Ashley Lowery said the new kitchen and dining area gives a feeling of warmth.

"We wanted it to feel like a place that people weren't just getting a meal, that they could gather and feel like there's more of a sense of community and I think we've accomplished that," said Lowery.

With more people needing assistance because of the government shutdown, Lowery said the new kitchen will also help more people.

"The need is there. I mean, people who could make ends meet previously are having a hard time doing so," said Lowery.

Evans is excited to bake cakes for families in the new facility.

"It lets me know you can overcome something and get back to where you were once at," said Evans.

Leaders with HEP said they hope the new kitchen and dining area make a difference for families this holiday season.