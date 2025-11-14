Food banks ask for donations as government reopens

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the government reopens, people are anxiously waiting to receive their SNAP benefits.

While they wait, they are taking advantage of local food banks, but now those food banks are feeling the pressure from the demand.

"The way things are, we all need help," said Eva Watherspoon.

Watherspoon is one of many people who haven’t received their snap benefits since the government shutdown.

"But it’s not as difficult because they have the food pantry that you can go and get stuff that you’re not able to buy anymore," said Watherspoon.

She spent Friday waiting in line at Good Neighbors nonprofit to get some much needed food.

"It's a blessing to stand in this line to get help…you don’t have the food, they help you out," said Watherspoon.

"With SNAP being cut off and not knowing when people are going to get them, holidays are coming. Families have to eat and children have to eat," said Joe Carson.

Carson is another SNAP recipient who is now visiting food banks for the first time.

"I got a family of three of us and we have to eat…so it’s very very important and I'm very appreciative," said Carson.

People from all over the Tampa Bay Area have been going to food banks more often, and with longer lines, it’s making it difficult for nonprofits to keep up.

"We’re seeing it seems to be hovering around a 32% increase in people coming out to receive food," said Heather Brooke with Good Neighbors.

Heather Brooke with Good Neighbors said the organization has been stretched thin.

"So we are taking the food that we are getting in and just stretching it as far as we can between our giveaways we do on our site, as well as the mobile program out to senior neighborhoods and family communities," said Brooke.

As the government reopens, she said it could take weeks for people to recover and for the food bank line to get shorter.

"It’s going to take them a bit to get their bills caught up and get enough food and the funding back in the bank and things like that," said Brooke.

That’s why she’s asking the community to help as much as they can as families work to adjust back to normal.

"Give a little bit and reach out and help," said Carson.

If you’re interested in helping, Good Neighbors leaders said they are accepting both monetary and food donations.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

