City of St. Pete Beach Mayor considers installing tolls on barrier island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach is considering installing tolls on the barrier island.

It's all to help improve infrastructure, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

"It's not that uncommon after a hurricane to struggle…but this has been really bad," said Liz Calver who owns the Betty Coastal Boutique.

Calver started the Betty Coastal Boutique in honor of her grandmother, and since last year's storms, it's been difficult to stay open.

"They're trying to hang on. It is a special place, but we can't do it without people visiting us," said Calver.

She said that it could get more difficult if visitors have to pay tolls.

"It's already so difficult to have our doors open, tourism is way down, a lot of hotels are still closed, a lot of people are selling their homes and condos…and now you want to charge the few people coming to the island to come here," said Calver.

The Mayor of St. Pete Beach proposed the idea of tolls on Monday, saying tourists would only be required to pay to get on the barrier island, and residents and employees would be exempt.

He said this would help pay for the $200 million needed to update the city's infrastructure.

"I think people will end up wanting to go somewhere like Clearwater Beach," said Calver.

"For a dollar, they will go somewhere else where it's free," said Kyle Toops, who works at the Twisted Tiki.

Very few people said they wouldn't mind tourists being charged that toll charge because it could make the area more residential, but a majority of people said the priority is keeping small businesses alive.

Kyle Toops is the bartender at the Twisted Tiki, and he tells me his paycheck relies on the tourist population.

"I think its kind of at this point kind of kicking the man while he's down, we're already struggling from the storms and it's just that people will find other places to go for free," said Toops.

The city did not specify which areas could see tolls, but mentioned three access points on the South, middle and northern parts of the island.

Gulf Boulevard could also be considered

A feasibility study and details about the tolls will be discussed in January.

Meanwhile, Calver hopes for other solutions.

"I would hope that they are elected to figure that out themselves, and not add to an already stressful situation by adding literal roadblocks to get to the island," said Calver.



