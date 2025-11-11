Crowds honor veterans at Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people came together to recognize Veterans Day on Tuesday.

Under the shadow of the Dough Boy statue in J.D. Hamel Park, music rang out, honoring veterans at the Sarasota Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday.

Many veterans spent the day at the parade, remembering their service.

"I went to basic training two days after I graduated high school, stayed in for a total of 24 years, I served pretty much all around the world," said Major Dan Altmayer, a veteran.

In his uniform from head to toe, Major Dan Altmayer is one of many veterans who attended the parade.

"Honoring those who have chosen to defend America and allow us to be free and have the lives that we have," said Major Altmayer.

"It's nice to be out here with the family and the kids for the event today," said Joshua Connors, a veteran.

"It's very special on my heart that theres a lot of veterans that's here, that's not here, and pay homage to the ones have served," said another veteran, Patrick Lavender.

People, young and old, waved their flags and cheered the parade participants.

"It does my heart good to see a lot of the young people are actually into this and appreciate what us veterans have done in the past," said Lavender.

As marching bands and veterans made their way down Main Street, many people attended without having been in the military themselves, like Peter Fanning. He said that he is honoring his family members who served.

"I want them to know that we appreciate everything that we have done, if it weren't for them, we wouldn't be standing on this street corner today," said Fanning.

While much of the day was filled with cheer…Major Altmayer never forgets those who can't stand with him today.

"I have so many friends from the military, some who aren't here anymore, it's a way to honor, respect, and enjoy the blessing of having been able to serve our country honorably, I love this day," said Major Altmayer.

Veterans said, no matter if you served in the military or not, it's essential to come out and support.



