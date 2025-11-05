PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People who are serviced by Duke Energy could soon see a much needed decrease in their energy bills.

"We need a break. We need something to happen in this economy to give people a break," said Ken Prine, a resident in St. Pete.

Customers of Duke Energy could see energy bill decreases in 2026

That break is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy's request to lower customer bills starting next March.

Residents could see a roughly $44 decrease for every 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy they use.

"I'm happy that they are choosing to lower the bills because they are kind of sky high at this point," said Amanda Loeffler, a resident.

Loeffler said with that decrease, she could save around $500 a year.

"We are a family of seven, just stopping in for a couple of things ends up being a hundred dollars usually, just for one meal. It's not sustainable so being able to take from somewhere else to put towards food would be really great," said Loeffler.

Duke Energy leaders said the decrease is happening as the company is able to reduce storm recovery costs following Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Ken Prine who lives in St. Pete said he's excited for the change.

"It's good to be able to save a few dollars on the electricity bill, and put that towards something else that you need," said Prine.

Jeanne Wade said the decrease isn't enough.

"Kids are trying to study, the kids are cooking and stuff, and now they are trying to go into one room to have one or two lights on," said Wade.

She said she would prefer that the City of St. Pete run their own utilities.

"The bills are just unreasonable and when you look at other counties and other states, we have friends in other states and other areas of Florida and you see the difference," said Wade.

Duke Energy leaders said in January and February there will be a temporary rise in bills before the decrease in March.

Homeowners said until the decrease takes effect, they are doing all they can to save money where they are able to.

"I haven't used my A/C at all and I bet a lot of people are like that…we have fans and things like that," said Wade.

"We try and save where we can, turn the lights off when we leave and keep the A/C at a decent level," said Prine.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

