Lightning legend Pat Maroon named grand marshal of 2026 Gasparilla parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The grand marshal for the 2026 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a beloved member of the Bolts family.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning player and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon will serve as the grand marshal on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and EventFest announced Maroon and introduced Tampa police officers as Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard as the 2026 honorary community heroes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Pat Maroon as our Grand Marshal and to honor Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard as true community heroes,” said YMKG Captain Drew Pittman. “Pat represents everything Tampa Bay fans love—grit, heart, championship pride, and a genuine connection to this community—and having him join us during such an incredible weekend that includes both Gasparilla and the NHL Stadium Series makes it even more special. At the same time, recognizing Officers Sikoski and Girard reminds us what real heroism looks like every day. This weekend is a celebration of Tampa Bay at its best—sports, tradition, and the people who make our city strong.

Maroon and the officers will lead more than 120 units, including 109 parade floats, 68 krewes, six marching bands, dignitaries, as well as the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates down a four-and-a-half-mile parade route along Tampa’s famed Bayshore Boulevard.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 31, as Tampa Bay 28 covers Gasparilla.