988 Day: Crisis Center of Tampa Bay highlights importance of suicide & crisis lifeline

TAMPA, Fla. — September is suicide prevention awareness month and Tuesday September 8, is 988 Day.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers local calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has covered mental health stories for six years.

Ryan recently sat down with Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, to find out what 988 Day means and what she wants others to remember.

“It's really an opportunity to raise awareness about the line, but also because it's a part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It's just an opportunity to remind folks that, you know, there is no issue too big or too little. If you're struggling, you don't have to struggle alone. You can call 988 and be connected to a human being,” said Reynolds.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the suicide and Crisis Lifeline any time of day at 988. They will answer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.