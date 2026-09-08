Labor Day weekend operation arrests 27 drivers for DUI

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A Labor Day DUI enforcement operation netted 27 people for DUI in Hillsborough County over the weekend, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint-agency enforcement operation with the Tampa Police Department, Plant City Police Department and the University of South Florida Police Department to take drunk drivers off the street.

Of the 225, traffic stops, 27 people were arrested for drunk driving.

"One less impaired driver on the road this Labor Day weekend meant one less possible tragedy for a family in our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This operation is a reminder of what's possible when local law enforcement partners work together to send the message that impaired operation of any vehicle or vessel will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County."

The DUI Operation Results were:



Traffic Stops: 225

Warnings: 210

Traffic Citations: 25

DUI Arrests: 27

Other Arrests: 1

Vessel Stops: 14

Vessel Citations: 2

BUI Arrests: 0