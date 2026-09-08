Driver cited after knocking boat off trailer in crash on I-75: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — A Marion County man was ticketed by troopers in Pasco County on Monday after he crashed into a boat trailer on Interstate 75, knocking the vessel onto the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an Acura MDX driven by a 43-year-old Summerfield man, was traveling southbound on the entrance ramp from Blanton Road onto southbound I-75 at about 6:30 p.m. Summerfield is an unincorporated community in Marion County.

At the same time, a Chevy Silverado towing a boat operated by 66-year-old Tarpon Springs man, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane.

At the bottom of the entrance ramp, the Acura driver failed to negotiate a curve in the ramp, entered the outside lane, and collided with the boat trailer, the FHP said.

The boat was ejected from the trailer and was dragged to final rest along the highway.

No injuries were reported by in either vehicles.

The Acura driver was cited in the crash, the FHP said.