Study shows more young people are turning to AI Chatbots for mental health advice

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has made it her commitment to keep you informed on mental health research over the last six years.

Ryan recently found and looked at a new study that said one in five young people ages 12 to 21 use AI Chatbots for their mental health advice.

The study, published recently by the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, stated that two-thirds of those using Chat GPT don’t tell anyone they’re getting that advice online, especially parents.

Ryan recently spoke with Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Her advice for parents, many times we know there’s something going on with your child so just ask.

“Please ask your child, have that conversation. Don't let them try to figure out what's wrong by utilizing a tool. Be involved in that conversation, and if your child says that they're struggling, believe them and get them to help, whether that help is to a pediatrician, that help may be to a guidance counselor, and it certainly could be at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay,” said Clara Reynolds.

We highlighted another study last month, that found in some cases within minutes of simple interactions, AI Chatbots produced instructions related to self-harm.

Again, help is out there, and the Crisis Center is always available 24/7 just by calling 2-1-1.



Share Your Story with Wendy



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

Contact Wendy Ryan First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.