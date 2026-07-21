SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Safety Harbor City Park will stay lit this season after the City Commission voted Monday to approve up to $50,000 to replace light bulbs on the rest of the fields.

City Hall was packed with Little League members as Commissioners approved the re-lamping measure, ensuring kids can play ball this summer.

"The best thing for right now is for us to get the lights fixed for the kids," Coach Sean Hackett said.

WATCH: Safety Harbor City Commission approves $50,000 lighting replacement to keep park open at night

Safety Harbor weighs $1 million field lighting replacement

Parent Cristina Radford said she wants to see the kids back on the field.

"So they can get out there and play with their friends and make new friends and learn life lessons and stay off those tablets," Radford said.

But City leaders and staff made clear the $50,000 fix is only a short-term solution. Manufacturers are set to stop making the bulbs in a couple of years, and a full overhaul of the entire lighting system would cost nearly $1 million.

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Little League members say they are still not in the clear long term.

Some Commissioners wanted to begin exploring options to start the ball rolling on the overhaul. Commissioner Kevin Shanks called the program a priority.

"Regardless of the [property tax] amendment whether it passes or not I think it's valuable enough program that we need to support it," Shanks said.

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Other Commissioners were hesitant to commit to any funding moves until voters weigh in this fall on potential property tax reform.

"I think with what cities throughout the state are being faced with, there's a lot of things to get done in the city, it's just one big moving target," Commissioner Andy Steingold said.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.